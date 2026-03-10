It is easier to see how much our ambitions have diminished when we contrast our aims with other ages. If Hegel was able to write comprehensive treatises about Being, we have withdrawn to Substack commentary. If the Post-War generation was able to formulate universal visions of human rights—we are left with tech founders who have difficulty deciding whether it would be a tragedy for humanity to be surpassed by AI.

In this live podcast recording—held at Amsterdam’s Embassy of the Free Mind— Rutger Bregman (School of Moral Ambition) and Samuel Kimbriel (The Aspen Institute) will argue about the foundational question— what (if anything) makes humanity essential?

