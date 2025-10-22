Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)'s avatar
Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)
1m

Oh my, the otherwise always correct TC is incorrect here, since poetry is a network of language, a party to which LLM will always be a latecomer. This isn't about LLM capability. They will always imitate. But they cannot make whispered allusions targeted to rivals alone, that are the equivalent of throwing down a glove to one person and one person alone. They cannot insult. They cannot wink at one person. They broadcast. They reduce friction. They do not want to duel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tanja Stark's avatar
Tanja Stark
16mEdited

Sanguino ergo sum.

Soon all we will have is our suffering.

There’s a 2000yo app for that.

Still works.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture