Dana Gioia
12h

Thomas Merton may not be the typical undergraduate, but I was glad to see his reminiscences about Mark Van Doren and the influential Columbia Western Civ program. They are just one example of how these programs guide and illuminate one’s life.

Hollis Robbins (@Anecdotal)
19h

Everyone seems to write about the same books and the same conversations when there are so many more out there. Here's our Great Books/Great Science Books sequence at Utah, for example. https://humanities.utah.edu/perspectives/2023-2024/great-books-returns.php And while the recording doesn't seem to be available any more this was an awesome conversation about the Black Literary & Philosophic tradition. https://ah.a7prd.sonoma.edu/spotlight/dean-hollis-robbins-participates-university-chicago-philosophy-departments-night-owls

