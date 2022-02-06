Editor's Note: If you're new to Wisdom of Crowds, learn about our mission and ethos here. If you like this post, please consider signing up for free or becoming a subscriber to gain access to members-only content.
Good Intentions
In Shadi's latest piece for The Atlantic, he writes, "Somehow, progressives have fallen under the sway of a set of ideas so off…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.