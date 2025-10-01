Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Barson's avatar
Tom Barson
10h

I'll add to your list of complete, yet-truncated, artistic trajectories. 'The Brothers Karamazov' -- one of the great apexes of the nineteenth century novel -- was to be a two-volume work, in whose second volume the "failed" monk Alyosha was to find his vocation as a revolutionary. It's a metamorphosis that would have struck Dostoevsky's Russian readers as completely logical, but might in retrospect have come to seem utterly banal. Lenin put paid, surely, to the world's guileless Alyoshas as agents of change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David B's avatar
David B
3h

Thanks. You concluding paragraph reminds me of Mark Fisher's notion of depressive hedonia... he develops this in his short book Capitalist Realism. Appreciated. D from Scotland.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture