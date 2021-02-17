The Strange World of Anti-Natalism
Exploring one of the least-compelling objections to a national child allowance.
“Never read the comments” is generally good advice. On large sites especially, comment sections tend to be full of personal attacks and idiocy of all kinds. (Wisdom of Crowds, being a smaller and more thoughtful community, is an exception.) Still, every now and then I break my self-imposed rule and look at what the readers of the New York Times have to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.