The Supreme Court and Other Tragedies
The SCOTUS appointment, a waning pandemic, and a cycle of tragedy.
Editor's Note: If you're new to Wisdom of Crowds, learn about our mission and ethos here. If you like this post, please consider signing up for free or becoming a subscriber to gain access to members-only content.
Potential war looms over Europe, a new seat on the Supreme Court has opened, and the pandemic could be coming to a close. For better or worse,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.