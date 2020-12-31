If there was anything this year might have done, that we can take with us, it was to help us appreciate if not tragedy itself then the idea of tragedy, or what might be called "the tragic." In this "year in review," I won't try to give coherence to an incoherent year. It was a great year for reading, and for remembering what was more important. Reading,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.