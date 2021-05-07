There Are No Global Solutions to Global Problems
Biden doesn't get this. His presidency will suffer as a result.
Technocracy and democratic accountability stand in tension with each other. Look at any bureaucracy within the modern state and you will notice that it is to varying degrees shielded from democratic pressures. The more consequential its powers, the more the institution needs to be protected from the people. Consider the awesome powers of the Federal Res…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.