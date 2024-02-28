Dear Subscribers,

We are well into a new year and a new era at Wisdom of Crowds, and it is time to have our first Live Chat of 2024! Our special guest will be philosopher Oliver Traldi, whose recent piece, “Do You Know What You Want?” tackles a problem that many people don’t know is a problem: A lack of wanting, a dearth of desire. Here’s a taste:

Where a big self was once frustrated by the bounds of the world’s options, a small self is now overwhelmed by those options’ oceanic expanse, in which desire is the only compass that might guide us. Wanting is what differentiates an otherwise canvas-like horizon of azure into arrows, into the trade routes and adventures one might take.As listeners of the podcast know, anything goes in these conversations that can go just about anywhere. That’s the kind of unvarnished and civil dialogue we love and that we want to continue today.

If you haven’t already, read the whole thing. We’re biased, but we think it’s one of the most beautiful essays we have published.

