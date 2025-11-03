Welcome to CrowdSource, your weekly guided tour of the latest intellectual disputes, ideological disagreements and national debates that piqued our interest (or inflamed our passions). This week: unidentified flying objects, or unidentified anomalous phenomena, or hyperobjects, or the Phenomenon …

Bluer Than the Sun

3I/ATLAS is the name for an interstellar object currently passing through our solar system. Most scientists believe 3I/ATLAS is a comet. A few claim otherwise.

Visible Brightness. From a scientific paper published last week: “color photometry shows the comet to be distinctly bluer than the Sun, consistent with gas emission contributing a substantial fraction of the visible brightness near perihelion.”

Nine Anomalies. Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb suggests that 3I/ATLAS might be extraterrestrial technology. He compiled a list of nine anomalous properties of the interstellar object. The blue light is the ninth :

Alternatively, the non-gravitational acceleration might be the technological signature of an internal engine. This might also explain the report on 3I/ATLAS getting bluer than the Sun. ... For a natural comet this blue color is very surprising. …

“Isn’t That Wonderful Enough?” Particle physicist Brian Cox takes exception to Loeb’s extraterrestrial speculations:

No Threat. NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy weighs in: “NASA’s observations show that this is the third interstellar comet to pass through our solar system. No aliens. No threat to life here on Earth.”

“Follow Comet 3I/ATLAS’s Journey.” NASA set up a webpage dedicated to 3I/ATLAS with a live tracker.

Interdisciplinary UFOlogy

Professor Loeb is one of an active group of academics, journalists and influencers who’ve taken an interest in Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) — or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), or whichever term one prefers for non-human intelligence. This group includes:

The Truth Is Out There

Increasing mainstream media coverage, several Congressional hearings, and decades of first-hand accounts from experiencers: something is going on.

What is the Phenomenon?

… first contact is likely to be solely observational, which in turn means being inconclusive and probabilistic. A reasonable first contact would be if we accrue evidence of distant alien civilizations from very far away, but then the quality and nature of that evidence is poor and uncertain, accompanied by a great deal of scientific debate.

UFO is Mythologized “Progress.” Writes Santiago Ramos :

The idea that these aerial vessels could come either from another planet or from a secret project of a foreign power assumes that, either way, scientific progress anywhere in the universe would follow roughly the same trajectory, and that any such unexplainable marvel must ultimately be the result of science.

UFOs Are the Voice of Conscience. Building on the work of another philosopher, Bernardo Kastrup, Jim Madden says:

[UFOs are] a manifestation of the collective unconsciousness, which may stretch beyond the hive mind of the human species to encompass something like a cosmic consciousness … The occasion of these eruptions from mind-at-large into our local psychic spaces is the imbalance brought on by our modern egoistic sense of self …

UFOs Test the Limits of Modern Science. In a brilliant essay, Clare Coffey outlines a taxonomy of UFO theorists: “Explorers” believe UFOs are extraterrestrial technology; “Esotericists” believe they are supernatural entities; “Disinformation-non-enjoyers” believe it’s all a hoax.

Paradigm Shift. Coffey argues that UFOs test the limits of modern science:

By anointing science as more than a legitimate form of inquiry into the visible world, as the inquiry whose methods both fully reveal and define the extent of its reality, we have as a culture perhaps bought ourselves a unique sense of stability and permanence in our collective representations. … The disinformation-non-enjoyer, usually someone invested in stability, authority, education … responds to the rumor of the UFO not as an oddity, but as a threat.

Another Perspective

From the Crowd

Readers write about the possible US-Venezuela war and political theory in the age of mass migration.

There was indeed widespread extreme poverty in Venezuela ten years ago. What would a sane and humane superpower have done: 1) offer aid and trade, coordinated with other regional governments; or 2) institute illegal sanctions, now elevated into a total embargo, attempt to organize a coup, and finally threaten invasion?

… In a sense the question is a circular one: “why do mainstream political theorists not discuss topics that result in expulsion from the mainstream?” Well, either they don’t want expulsion or they’ve been expelled. Either way, it’s arguably less a gap in the theory than an omertà.

