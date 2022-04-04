Uncomfortably Numb
As I watch the latest horrors come to light in Ukraine, I am reminded just how easily the world got used to civilian massacres in Bosnia.
My friend and colleague Bruno Tertrais tweeted on Sunday that the footage we were seeing from Bucha in Ukraine—images of men and women executed in the streets with their hands tied behind their backs—was what he feared would happen next in Russia's war of aggression. A "Srebrenica on steroids," he wrote—perhaps a tipping point for further Western involv…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.