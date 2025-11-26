Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine Dee's avatar
Katherine Dee
4h

I definitely agree that there’s a counter vibe shift. Please excuse this, but I predict “woke 2”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture