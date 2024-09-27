Weekend Roundup
The past week's pieces.
In case you missed it …
It’s been a delightful week.
To the Left, to the Left… — Our latest CrowdSource (the newsletter for the lover of ideas) covers “Left Conservatism” — the ideology (maybe) of J. D. Vance.
Loving the bomb — In his Tuesday Note,asks: “When a politician signs their name to an artillery shell, are they being cynical, or moralistic?”
Do conservatives hate equality? — In a Debate,and argue whether conservatism, as a political theory, always implies being against equality.
Lend us your ears — we posted our Top Podcast Highlights of the Summer.
Thank you for reading! ‘Til next week.
Wisdom of Crowds is a platform challenging premises and understanding first principles on politics and culture. Join us!