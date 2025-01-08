Happy New Year, Crowd!

I don’t know about you, but I feel like we’re at a very pregnant moment as 2025 dawns.

It’s hard to get one’s bearings. On yesterday’s J6 anniversary, Democrats were clucking about their strict adherence to Constitutional norms in certifying Trump’s win. But their attempt at symbolism felt like it fell flat. The toothless Biden administration was trying to show that they are giving up power willingly, when in fact all of the power has already drained away from them. Trump has been all but usurping Biden’s role since November. It’s an easy feat when the lame duck is this lame, but it’s a feat nonetheless. And it feels unprecedented.

At the same time, Trump’s usurpation has only been virtual. The President Elect has been meeting heads of state and making wild statements about foreign policy. But what does it all mean, really? Just today I woke up to a European friend of mine asking me just how serious I thought Trump was about annexing Canada. A few hours later, Trump told David Sanger of the New York Times that he could not rule out economic or military coercion in trying to take control of Greenland and the Panama Canal. What do we do with such statements? Meme-like debates from 2016-2020 are all flooding back: Do we take Trump seriously but not literally? Or is doing that some kind of abdication of responsibility?

Whatever the answer, it’s clear that we’re in for a disorienting four years. And I feel ready for them.

I’m pleased with how Wisdom of Crowds has come together as a project. It feels like we’re well positioned to grapple with exactly this kind of disorientation.

and I came up with the name as an ironic double joke about democracy — both echoing H.L. Mencken for the Trump era (“Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard”) and chiding #Resistance types for thinking they were fighting for democracy when they were in fact lining up against the popular will. But really, the whole project was an attempt to get a grip during disorienting times by drilling down to first principles. We were purpose-built for a second Trump term.

Most of my colleagues here at Wisdom of Crowds seem to be interested in how Democrats can re-imagine themselves in the wilderness. Is centrism dead, and if so, can something more authentically leftist take its place — and win elections? Thinking through all that will be important, and I’m sure there’ll be plenty of it here on the site.

But me, I’m no longer that interested in the debate on the political left. Paradoxically, Trump’s re-election has made me embrace that I am in fact a conservative after all, not just some kind of impish critic. It isn’t that Trump’s politics are themselves appealing. Rather it’s that I’ve fully come around to the idea that mid-century liberalism is dead — and that even in its hey-day, it has been corrosive and toxic.

I’m taking religion more seriously, and have as a result grown dismissive of all manners of glib secular pieties. But it’s more than that. In destroying and refashioning the Republican Party in his own unique image, Trump has cleared out a lot of the cruft in American conservatism. He has done what John Hinckley failed to do: he put a fatal bullet through Reagan and his legacy. As a result, conservatism itself feels up for grabs. Since I don’t believe that any form of leftism, however packaged, will gain traction in America, the coming debates about what conservatism will mean feel more vital to me. My goal is to capture some of that vitality here.

Whatever your political bent, though, I trust you’ll find lots of good stuff in our pages in the coming years.

All of us at Wisdom of Crowds can’t thank you enough for your support. And we’re really excited to take the next steps with you, our beloved Crowd. If you have any thoughts you’d like to share with us about how you’re thinking about the future and what’s keeping you up at night, drop them below in the comments. We’ll be sure to consider them all carefully as we get to planning.