Our raucous debate with the socialist thinker

elicited a flurry of reactions and comments.

—a graduate student at George Washington and former advisor to the Montana House of Representatives—submitted a thought-provoking comment in response to the episode. We passed it along to Daniel and each of us took a swing at replying.

Aaron: What was great about having someone on like Daniel Bessner, who is far outside the “mainstream,” is that it quickly clarified Shadi and Damir’s priors, down to making Damir finally admit publicly that he is something of an offensive realist (something most of us with an international relations background had long ago figured out). While the entire conversation was illuminating, I think Daniel’s most effective line of attack on Shadi, one I wish could’ve been fleshed out more, was on the question of short-vs-longtermism. If I had to strip Daniel’s philosophy down to its bare bones, nixing its leftist morality, I think it’s functionally a vision of making American foreign policy humbler.

As a young person, I must admit I find that particularly attractive. When I look back on the geopolitical events of my life, they are almost all characterized by a pursuit of short-term gains followed by catastrophe in the medium-to-long terms. Whether it be the deregulation of the 1990s leading to the global financial crash in 2008, America’s gung-ho attitude in Afghanistan and Iraq leading to mass death and ultimate failure, or the interventions in Libya and Syria that made us all feel good for a moment before ushering in 10 years of chaos and immiseration, I think humility, not a continued hubris, is the lesson. While I find Shadi’s vision morally attractive in the abstract, I am deeply skeptical that it could play out well in reality. Of course, nothing is pre-determined but as the quip goes - history rhymes. In this case, it would probably rhyme with “utter disaster.”

What I found completely unconvincing about Daniel’s argument was its maximalism. The idea that nothing can be bettered unless capitalism is overthrown, and climate change is stopped in its tracks immediately, strikes me as both nihilistic and factually incorrect. I’m unconvinced that a socialist world would even mitigate climate change given that the USSR (though I know Daniel won’t claim it as properly socialist) was an extractive state that desecrated its own ecology. I also found it quite ironic that while Daniel is ostensibly seeking to cripple the American empire to empower the global south, it was Shadi who had to make the (correct) point the individual lives of folks in the global south matter, and that we must factor them, and not solely the United States, into our analyses.

As I listened to the conversation move from short- and long-termism to what’s “realistic,” to Damir’s pressing of Daniel on this theory of change, one question persisted; is it useful at all to have a foreign policy “vision” or “doctrine” in today’s world? I think in different ways Shadi and Daniel both have one, and Damir to a lesser extent, but I go back and forth on its utility for the 21st century. It’s not just that we live in an increasingly complex and evolving world. It’s more so that the idea of a uniform foreign policy vision largely relies on a now defunct logic emanating from the Cold War and then the Unipolar Moment.

That logic presupposed a certain kind of consensus, and it’s why Democratic and Republican administrations alike were committed first to fighting the Cold War and then to advancing American primacy after 1991. A doctrine is useful in these circumstances, because one can count on its continued implementation over time. But in a domestic policy space now characterized by hyper-polarization, in which every president’s foreign policy is essentially ripping up whatever their predecessor did, how useful is having a uniform doctrine?

To tie it to the conversation, it’s much more difficult to even consider short and long-term consequences when there is no guarantee that a policy will survive longer than four years. Damir is likely off the hook with this question, and I find his idea of “groping” for solutions quite convincing. But for Shadi, and I guess this connects to the question of “realisticness,” I’m interested in hearing not so much about what your vision for American foreign policy is, that much I think I can grasp, but on why you think having a coherent vision at all is useful if your goal is truly to affect change where you can? My conclusions (to my dismay) sound simultaneously like a vulgar realism and European technocracy, but I’d love for you to wrestle with them nonetheless.

Shadi: Who would argue against humility in foreign policy in the abstract? Of course, it is good to be humble, if by that we simply mean avoiding arrogance, excess, and the sense that we can do no wrong, because of course we can and will.

But is it humble—or not humble—to threaten to cut off economic and military assistance to Tunisia in light of its ongoing, slow-motion coup? It might not sound humble, because it seems confrontational. But to not threaten to suspend aid means, in effect, enabling and emboldening a would-be strongman to suppress his domestic opponents by force. Not exactly humble either. But perhaps it’s better to say that humility isn’t the best heuristic for judging U.S. foreign policy, since both acting “aggressively”—and not acting aggressively—are conscious policy choices that affect, and even destroy, the lives of those in the global south.

It is indeed true that U.S. policymakers, with their increasingly pronounced short-termism, have put into motion any number of catastrophes in the medium to long-term, particularly over the last twenty years. This is where the importance of doctrine and strategy come in. It is difficult to think in a long-term fashion if one lacks an overarching strategy driven by starting premises about what is good and what is worth fighting for. Without an organizing framework, we end up instead with ad-hoc reactive policies, putting out fires but without any clear sense of why forest fires are so common in the first place.

As for past interventions, the U.S. did not militarily intervene against Bashar al-Assad. So, in this sense, Syria is sort of the reverse of Iraq. In Iraq, our military intervention against Saddam helped cause a civil war. In Syria, our lack of military intervention against Assad helped fuel a civil war. As for Libya, I won’t belabor my somewhat minoritarian view that the NATO intervention was successful in both moral and strategic terms (for the full argument, see my 2016 Vox article). Even if it wasn't a success on both levels, it is worth noting that doing the right and moral thing doesn’t necessarily lead to good strategic outcomes. It may even lead to some bad outcomes. To think that we can control or otherwise determine the final outcome of complex conflicts is the mark of hubris. In contrast, a “humble” approach might entail doing what we must do—stopping Qaddafi’s wanton killing of his own people—and then acknowledging that the rest is in God’s hands, so to speak. There is a famous Prophetic hadith about making sure to tie one’s camel, instead of leaving the camel and hoping that it stays put. But even if you do tie your camel, someone else might come and cut the rope.

To think of it a bit more theologically, if one supported intervening against Qaddafi because one thought that this would be the best way to save lives in that moment (which it turned out it was), then presumably God would consider this a worthy deed based on a noble intention. If several years later, Libya descended into a civil war—one that was separate from and not caused by the original NATO intervention—then it is unclear why God would hold this person to account for something they had no control over. They tied the camel. Someone else cut the cord.

Aaron brings up the question of “realistic-ness.” I think this is bound to be the strongest objection against my vision for U.S. foreign policy. It’s a tough one. The only way I can answer it is by making a series of claims that may seem somewhat banal. The first is that, yes, history often rhymes, repeats, and so on. But it doesn’t always. I don’t believe that just because the U.S. has been bad in the past that it is doomed to be bad in the future. The United States isn’t an abstraction. It is made up of individuals who have agency. We are not perpetually trapped by the very constraints that we ourselves have constructed. To suggest as much is a tautology.

In other words, we always have a choice, which means we always have the choice to do things differently. I won’t deny that it’s hard. But we can be better, because we have been better. As I noted to Daniel in the podcast, U.S. policy in Latin America during the Cold War consisted of one moral stain after another. Of course, we still did bad things in Latin America after the Cold War (and one can also point to destructive U.S. policies in Honduras and Bolivia more recently). But it is undeniably true that the United States supported autocrats relatively less and supported democratic transitions relatively more in the 1980s and 1990s, including in countries like Peru, Argentina, and Chile. I imagine this shift would have been surprising (and welcome) to anyone who remembered and lamented the U.S.-backed coup against the democratically-elected socialist government of Salvador Allende in 1973.

My philosophy in life, as well as in politics, is that when in doubt, it is better to err on the side of ambition. Maybe that’s a characteristically American thing to say. But we have enormous power, still unprecedented in human history, and there is no way to wield this power “neutrally.” Everything we do, or decide not to do, is invested with moral content.

As for actually doing these things, everything I propose the U.S. do in the Middle East is plausible, in the sense that it can be imagined. On a purely practical level, we can in fact suspend weapons sales to Saudi Arabia. For various reasons, we are unlikely to do so. But that is different than saying something is unrealistic. On the other hand, it is unrealistic that the U.S. will become a socialist state in the next 20 years. Even if the president himself wished for this to be the case, there’s no obvious mechanism through which such an outcome can be realized.

If by “realistic” one means it more narrowly to suggest that the Biden administration is unlikely to implement my policy recommendations, then that’s a different matter. While I hope senior administration officials at least listen to and consider my arguments, my ultimate aim is to outline a fundamentally different way of conducting U.S. policy in the Middle East, one that may not be realizable in the short-term but may be possible in the long run. This involves laying out the arguments for an alternative approach in as much detail as possible and trying to push the public conversation in a different direction. I might fail. But by not presenting this alternative vision and resigning myself to history, I will also fail, but in that case failure will be certain.

Lastly, our ideal type policies are never actually realized; they represent a target, something to strive for. They also offer a kind of moral exhortation, a way to inspire, motivate, and advocate for that which we believe to be true and good. For instance, we believe in democracy and we fight for it, while also understanding that such a pursuit is asymptotic. There will never be a perfect democracy, but that isn’t a good argument for giving up on democracy altogether. The world is full of brokenness and tragedy, but we have to find a reason to wake up in the morning. If we are writers, then we wake up and we write with some level of aspiration, in part because writing of any kind is an act of creation and imagination, of thinking beyond the world as it currently is.

Damir: Guilty as charged on “offensive realism,” and glad I’m largely off the hook therefore to justify much more than some kind of aggressive “groping” for solutions. Just a quick word, then, on the value of “doctrine”.

I’m once again on the Old Continent this week—in Prague—doing more interviews with policymakers and civil society folks about what Europe might look like when the shooting stops in Ukraine. In a meeting today, an interlocutor pointed out that the challenge we in the West face is that “we don’t have statesmen, we only have politicians,” with the implication being that authoritarian leaders have the ability to be more strategic and long-term in their approaches. There is a growing sense of anxiety in Europe that Putin’s long-term bid to divide the West will work in the medium term, as economic pain starts to do its thing among fickle voting publics. My colleague was bemoaning that democratic leaders are failing to articulate a longer-term vision for this war, and are failing to sell it to voters.

Let’s leave aside for the moment the question whether democracies are in fact worse at this than authoritarian regimes. Consider instead the question of whether these hoped-after “doctrines” actually have as good a track record at organizing policy as we’d like to think. There’s a good article by Peter Slezkine in the New Republic from a few years back that does an admirable job of dissecting the lifespan of the concept of the “free world” during the Cold War. Spoiler: the concept did less useful work than you might think, and instead persists as a vestigial verbal tic to this day—exactly the kind of dead political speech Orwell savaged in his famous essay.

“Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences,” Keynes famously said, “are usually the slaves of some defunct economist.” I think that’s probably the right way to think of the power of ideas in shaping history—they play a passive role. “Doctrine”—much less so. Doctrines, I suspect, just allow scribblers to try to make the chaotic present more digestible for themselves, and to their readers.

Daniel: I'd like to begin by thanking the reader for their thoughtful comments; I genuinely enjoyed reading them.

Given that the reader agrees with much of my position, I'll skip to the disagreement. In particular, the reader found issue with what they took to be my "maximalism." In essence, the reader understood me to be saying "that nothing can be bettered unless capitalism is overthrown, and climate change is stopped in its tracks immediately." The old reformist versus revolution debate rears its head; plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.

Let me just say that I don't think "nothing" can be bettered, merely that, given my understanding of the past and the current constellation of power, both in the United States and abroad, actually-existing nation-states are unlikely to make the radical changes necessary to build the type of world I'd like to see. This doesn't mean nothing can get better; rather, it means that things are unlikely to get better to the degree I consider necessary. Maybe I'm wrong. Time will tell.

Thanks again to the reader for engaging.

