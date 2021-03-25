Who Counts As "The People"?
With special guest Jason Willick of the Wall Street Journal.
Your browser doesn’t support HTML audio. Here is a link to the file.
On today's show, Jason Willick of the Wall Street Journal's Editorial Page stops by to discuss all things representation: Does the filibuster still serve a beneficial purpose? How can we balance both rural and urban interests? Should representatives mirror their voters' preferences or …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.