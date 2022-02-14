Why Wokeness Refuses to be Named
How do you criticize something that doesn’t exist?
What we name political movements—particularly the ones we don't like—has always intrigued me. Should Islamists be called "Islamists"? After all, it's a made-up word, and it has that "-ism" at the end, which makes it sound like one is accusing the people in question of making Islam into an ideological project. But that's precisely what they're doing, and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.