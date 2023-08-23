Wisdom of Crowds is On Fire This Summer
From the excesses of expertise and escaping America to the new masculinity and complexities of tolerance, here is our spiciest work yet this season.
Dear members —
Things have really been heating up this summer at Wisdom of Crowds! With our rapidly growing subscriber base, we’re incredibly thankful to all of you for supporting our work. Over the past couple months, we’re proud to have published original and provocative works that interrogate popular core premises as well as the first principles of our guests and staff alike. We’ve assorted some of our hottest work below and encourage you to (re)visit them and leave a comment.
Guest authorexplored the clash between expertise and democracy through a nuanced review of Plato’s work, and particularly Socrates’ concept of the philosopher-king. A dependency on expertise, Townsend argues, mirrors the desire for such a leader, a potential gateway to tyranny if left unchecked.
In perhaps the most provocative podcast yet,and invite onto the podcast to discuss what he feels, as a conservative Muslim, is the untenable pivot of the left toward adopting radical conceptions around identity and sexuality. The three dive into the Dragoman’s anonymity, his appeal to the dissident right-wing, and what he sees as a threat from the left to Western civilization.
Our very own Editor-at-Largeexpands on her blockbuster essay in The Washington Post as she surveys the commentary landscape around masculinity and asks what exactly a better man looks like today.
In a Monday Note,discusses the complexities around “tolerance” when religious freedom and free expression clash, as they did in local communities in Maryland and Michigan. Should elected officials be compelled to act against their own convictions?
