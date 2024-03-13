Rachel Cohen, Christine Emba, and Shadi Hamid debate the ethical stakes and practical pitfalls of parenthood in contemporary America.

Wisdom of Crowds and the Aspen Institute’s Philosophy & Society Initiative welcomes Rachel Cohen, Christine Emba, and Shadi Hamid for another live event! Tickets are available at this link. This debate will be recorded as part of the Wisdom of Crowds podcast.

Cohen's recent piece "How Millennials Learned to Dread Motherhood" provides the foundation for a discussion of the possibilities and perils of parenting in our contemporary society. Is having children at this moment in time ethical? What is making the prospect of starting a family so stressful, and what does this fear say about us as a society?

Rachel Cohen is a senior policy reporter at Vox, where she writes about abortion, childcare, and social policy. Christine Emba is a staff writer at The Atlantic and author of Rethinking Sex. Shadi Hamid is columnist and Editorial Board member at The Washington Post and author of The Problem of Democracy.

Join us at from 7pm-9pm on Wednesday, March 20 at The Imperial (2001 18th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009) to gather and exchange ideas about parenthood at the end of the world.

Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be provided.

Note: We are capping the event at 45 attendees, so get your tickets soon!

