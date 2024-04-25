Damir Marusic (left), Osita Nwanevu (center), and Samuel Moyn hash out what democracy is and what role—if any—the courts should have in drawing the lines.

Wisdom of Crowds and the Aspen Institute’s Philosophy & Society Initiative welcome Samuel Moyn (Yale Law School), Osita Nwanevu (The New Republic), and Damir Marusic (The Washington Post) for another live event! Tickets are available at this link. This debate will be recorded as part of the Wisdom of Crowds podcast.

Democracy is an easy enough word in ordinary times, but what happens when you begin to test the limits? Who gets to decide what it is, or how to protect it? And as we see growing disagreement on all of these questions, what role should the courts have—if any—in drawing the lines? Sam, Osita, and Damir will hash it out.

Join us at Bistro Cacao (316 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast) from 6:30pm-8:30pm on Thursday, May 2 to wrestle with these questions and partake in another lively debate, co-hosted by Aspen's Philosophy & Society Initiative.

Doors open at 6:30pm. Live taping and debate begin at 7pm.

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS.

Share