Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael D. Purzycki's avatar
Michael D. Purzycki
7h

AI is one of the many things leading me to wish that whole Mayan calendar apocalypse thing had been true. December 21, 2012, would have been a good day for the world to end.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Charlie Taben's avatar
Charlie Taben
6h

Thoughtful and alarming - the potential to throttle artistic expression at this early juncture is ominous

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture