provoke (verb): stimulate or give rise to a reaction or emotion, (typically a strong or unwelcome one) in someone

Wisdom of Crowds is a long, loud, sometimes contentious, often hilarious, ongoing argument.

Our readers are constantly adding to the conversation — by commenting or writing an article. But you don’t have a way of starting it.

In that spirit, we are starting a new feature here at Wisdom of Crowds: The Provocation. Once a month, subscribers have the chance to pester, goad, torment one of our writers— Shadi, Damir, Christine, Samuel, or Santiago.

We’ll send out a notice (like this one) designating the chosen victim (or lucky interlocutor!), and then it will be free for all in the comments. Post your provocation — a bothersome prompt, 75 words or less — and the designated individual is then bound to sift through and write an essay in response.

What counts as a provocation? Anything! A question you want to ask, a proposal you want us to assess, a judgment you want us to question — anything designed to inspire a response from our team.

What can a provocation be about? It can be about all of the things Wisdom of Crowds is about. Questions of right and wrong. Cultural trends. Political ideas. International conflagrations. Just and unjust wars.

Where do I send my provocation? Right here, in the comments! Post them and our designated writer of the month will pick the one that most inspires them.

Up this Month: Shadi

Enter your provocations below!