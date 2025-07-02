Wisdom of Crowds

Michael D. Purzycki
4h

I read Abundance last week. I largely agree with them, but a Democrat running for president would have to combine their ideas with others aimed more at conservatives: good roads, cheap oil and gas, maybe more service at rural airports.

I doubt Mamdani will have much success with his plans if he wins. It’s fine to try and inspire people, but aiming too high risks a lot of disillusionment and cynicism, which politics already has too much of.

And whatever economics Democrats take up, immigration is still an albatross for them.

M.L.D.
2h

"What is a good life, exactly? Does it go further than cheaper housing and more new tech? And what are the tradeoffs that will have to be made to get there? Who do we prioritize? Who will you need to offend?"

These are pretty big picture questions, Christine. Are you saying that the book is so vague that you couldn't be more specific in your own criticism . . . about how the book isn't specific enough for your liking?

The book is pretty explicit that there *will be* tradeoffs. If you've been anywhere near left-of-center discourse in the last 10 years you might have noticed that its participants rarely ever acknowledge that, unless they are joking (or not) about how the tradeoff is that the rich get eaten.

