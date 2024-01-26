Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Are We The Baddies?
1
Preview
0:00
-39:08
Are We The Baddies?
Nation-states always have interests. Morality isn't always one of them.
Damir Marusic
,
Shadi Hamid
, and
Samuel Kimbriel
Jan 26, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

Three months into the Israel-Gaza war, Shadi, Damir, and Sam get philosophical about morality and international relations. Is it realistic to expect states to behave morally? Is the Western concern for human rights real? Or is it merely a mask for self-interest and imperial rule?

The American attitude toward the war has caused Shadi to doubt his conviction in the goodness of American power. Damir thinks he sees an opportunity to drag Shadi to his amoral way of analyzing the world. A familiar tussle follows, with each citing examples from history to make their case.

Is America just another empire, doing what empires always do? Or is it an agent of democracy, prosperity, and moral progress, despite its many failings?

In the full episode (for paying subscribers only), Sam increasingly intervenes in the debate, forcing Shadi (and to a lesser extent Damir) to justify their moral priors. Is democracy good in itself, or does the good come from faith and religion?

Get 20% off for 1 year

Required Reading:

Share

Wisdom of Crowds is a platform challenging premises and understanding first principles on politics and culture. Join us!

Leave a comment

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Damir Marusic
Samuel Kimbriel
Shadi Hamid

Recent Episodes

51:41
Apocalyptic Dread, Burnout, and a New Year
 • 
Damir Marusic
 and 
Shadi Hamid
1:12:55
Claudine Gay and the Culture Wars
1:05:39
The Rich and the Unhappy
 • 
Shadi Hamid
 and 
Samuel Kimbriel
1:13:12
Is Masculinity in Crisis?
 • 
Damir Marusic
Christine Emba
, and 
becca rothfeld
1:30:07
Can War Be Humane?
 • 
Damir Marusic
 and 
Shadi Hamid
1:39:11
America's Palestinian Blindspot
 • 
Damir Marusic
 and 
Shadi Hamid
1:08:13
How Realistic is a Ceasefire in Gaza?
 • 
Damir Marusic
 and 
Shadi Hamid