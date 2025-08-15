Wisdom of Crowds

Where's the Resistance?

Trump federalized DC's police this week. And everyone collectively shrugged.
Damir Marusic's avatar
Shadi Hamid's avatar
Damir Marusic
and
Shadi Hamid
Aug 15, 2025
President Donald Trump federalized DC law enforcement this week, raising all sorts of questions — about democracy, authoritarianism, sovereignty and legitimacy — that are natural fits for us to discuss here at Wisdom of Crowds.

Yes, Trump’s use of emergency powers to justify the takeover is constitutional, even if he is stretching the concept of what counts as an emergency. But

Damir Marusic
feels like things took a much darker turn this week, and nobody seems to have noticed. Weren’t people in the streets at the mere suggestion that Trump would deploy troops to American cities four years ago — when doing so was arguably much more justified?
Shadi Hamid
thinks many Democrats are just too disgusted by their own party to be able to muster a response. What’s the point? Anyway, like most Trump stuff, this is all just theater — Potemkin policing. Our democracy is still fine, isn’t it?

…isn’t it?

Required Reading:

  • “Trump has brilliantly orchestrated a legal coup,” by Kathleen Parker (WaPo).

  • “Donald Trump, DC Police Commissioner,” b y the Editorial Board (WSJ).

