Wisdom of Crowds

Alexander Salter
I'm a Christian. I'm cautiously optimistic about a broad-based faith revival. But I worry it may be for the wrong reasons.

There have been plenty of instrumental defenses of religion, especially Christianity, in recent years. A common one is that it promotes Western civilization and values. (First-century Roman aristocrats would not have been amused.)

This puts the cart before the horse. It's an interesting and valid social-scientific question to think about the effects of religiosity on politics and culture. But embracing religiosity as a strategy to get a "better" politics or culture is self-defeating. If we embrace Christianity because we don't want to be barbarians, we'll end up barbarians with a Christian veneer.

We'll only get the civilizational benefits of Christianity if we become Christians for non-civilizational (or at least a-civilizational) reasons. I, too, am very fond of what Christianity has to say about moral anthropology, and therefore human rights. But the only reason to buy it is that *you think it is true.*

John Wilson
Meant to skim this but couldn't put it down.

Isn't this a perfect summary of the millennial and gen Z experience? I think so: "the term Ratslosigkeit, an untranslatable word meaning roughly not knowing which way to turn, a cruel state of mind of the nineteenth century that many Germans have described with tragic eloquence. A gaping void opened within souls unhinged by the search for new values."

I have been wondering if our social depravity is picking up pace and showing signs of the same hedonistic weariness that Rome experienced. Language has certainly expanded to include taboo words I'd be beaten for saying in the 90's, and every streaming show hints at sex as if it's a requirement of every plot. Did Rome's depravity signal her barbarian defeat? If that's the case maybe we have a couple hundred years left. Selfishly, I'm hoping so.

You're mixing your foreign affairs with cosmic ones. It's the right way to 'understand' humanity, imo. Bravo.

