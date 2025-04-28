Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dirk's avatar
Dirk
9h

Pope Francis to me symbolised the de-Europeanisation of Catholicism. In sharp contrast to previous popes (especially John Paul II), Francis' lack of 'European consciousness' was obvious in a lot of his expressions. Not all for the worse, although I definitely fault him for his lack of a firm stance on Ukraine (which is home to over four millions deeply rooted Catholics), but this personal change also represents a change in the Church at large. Europe's secularisation has meant that European Catholicism is no longer central to the religion; over half of the Catholic faithful live in the Americas, and Africa (where the Church is still growing) is soon to overtake Europe as well.

This is even visibile in the Church itself; if you visit Rome most of the nuns you'll see walking around are Indian, Indian women currently being the largest single group of new novices. In mayor European cities as well, churches are mostly keeping their attendance high because of immigrants.

I wonder what effects this will have on the Church in general. 'Cultural catholicism' is still a force in Europe, so I doubt European respect for the Papacy will ever completely fade away, even as the average Europea will heed the Church' teachings less and less, although the Church becoming 'immigrant-coded' might change that eventually. I do wonder if this will ultimately result in the Church becoming more conservative in the long term, going by the relative conservatism of its adherents in other continents.

As a side note, the attitudes of some American converts to Catholicism (JD Vance first and foremost) is particularly interesting. Vance seems to detest Europe out of a sincere conviction that Europe has rejected 'based' tradition in favour of the exact same liberalism he hates domestically, which is wrong on many levels (but not all). I wonder which belief came first, the Catholicism or the hatred of the 'libs' at home and abroad, and how they inform eachother.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wisdom of Crowds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture