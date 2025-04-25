Wisdom of Crowds

Sam Mace
13h

Thanks for this enlightening discussion. It really resonated with me personally as unlike Shadi I have found a partner but I still have that feeling where unhappiness looms over me not unlike a shadow ready and waiting to grab me at any moment. I tend to believe happiness is a rare state- something that can be felt only for intermittent periods, necessarily transient even if it can be transcendent.

I do also think arguably the decline in marriage is a result of shifting social norms. We are now told family is insufficient or even 'heteronormative' which is essentially a code word for a problematic idea. Instead, we should all 'rock out with our cocks out' as the fictional Marcy Runkle said from the show Californication. Yet, the end result has been a dearth in intimacy, trust, sex, and love. Replaced with a culture where we consume a lot and put great emphasis on 'living our best lives' while being extremely scared in the process. If late stage liberalism has told us anything it's that this type of living is not in the long run sustainable without significant shift changes.

Finally, I think to be loved, as in the bell hooks definition, is an important part of life and ourselves. It's also why I have rarely been convinced about polyamorous relationships in the long run, at least from my own perspective if not others. It strikes me that kind of love is especially rare and I'm not sure if you can fully possess it for more than a singular being.

Tom Barson
13h

This is just an "epi-" comment. It's interesting how Kristina starts the debate using Shadi's favorite word, "existential," but in the original 40's and 50s philosophy sense that Shadi never (at least in my memory) uses. And so Shadi proceeds -- and this is just classic -- to reinvent this original sense of "existential" from scratch. And he does not too bad a job of it!

