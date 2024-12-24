Wisdom of Crowds
Christmas Time and Regular Time
Christmas Time and Regular Time

Wishing you all the best with a bonus episode.
Damir Marusic
,
Santiago Ramos
, and
Christine Emba
Dec 24, 2024
Transcript

Damir Marusic
has been reading the Bible this year for the first time. So
Christine Emba
and
Santiago Ramos
decided it was the perfect occasion for interrogating him about what he’s learned and what he’s been thinking about.

In the ensuing conversation, the three discuss Freemasonry, Protestantism, Catholicism, Predestination and how Christianity is receiving new attention in Silicon Valley. Then, the conversation turns to Christmas traditions, and how the contemplative and party-going sides of Christmas complement each other.

In the spirit of Christmas, we have made this a free episode for all subscribers. The conversation culminates in a discussion about time itself: what makes some moments in time different from others, and how Christmas is a necessary “break” from chronological time.

Required Reading:

  • King James Version (Bible Gateway).

  • Ruth Graham, “In a First Among Christians, Young Men Are More Religious Than Young Women.” (NYT).

  • “Christians in tech drive religious revival in SF” (San Francisco Standard).

  • Peter Thiel, “Against Edenism” (First Things).

  • CrowdSource: “Tech-Trad Synergy” (WoC).

  • Charles Taylor on secular time and higher time.

Appears in episode
Christine Emba
Damir Marusic
Santiago Ramos
