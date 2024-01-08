Wisdom of Crowds
Claudine Gay and the Culture Wars
Claudine Gay and the Culture Wars
Are we becoming more and more like Weimar Germany?
Damir Marusic
,
Shadi Hamid
, and
Aaron Sibarium
Jan 8, 2024
Aaron Sibarium
, a star reporter over at the Washington Free Beacon covering the campus culture wars, joined us this week to talk about Claudine Gay’s resignation. Aaron’s reporting on Gay’s plagiarism was instrumental in her eventual downfall.

We start the episode discussing the merits of the case, but quickly switch gears to talk about first principles. Will Gay’s resignation serve as a chilling example, undermining DEI’s hold on our collective imagination? Or will our culture war metastasize into a general war of personal destruction?

In the full episode (for paying subscribers only), we discuss parallels with the Supreme Court — specifically the railroading of Robert Bork in 1987. The Court has never been the same since, and is arguably quite degraded since its mid-century heyday. Maybe this is all just the product of the inherent, glorious messiness of democracy? Or are we going the way of Weimar Germany?

Required Reading:

  • “Fresh Allegations of Plagiarism Unearthed in Official Academic Complaint Against Claudine Gay,” by Aaron Sibarium (Washington Free Beacon).

  • “Harvard Itself Unearthed New Case of Plagiarism,” by Aaron Sibarium (Washington Free Beacon).

  • “Harvard President Claudine Gay Hit by Six New Charges of Plagiarism,” by Aaron Sibarium (Washington Free Beacon).

  • “Harvard’s President Claudine Gay Should Resign,” by Ruth Marcus (Washington Post).

  • “The Rise and Fall of Claudine Gay,” by Shadi Hamid (WoC).

  • “The Weimarization of the American Republic,” by Aaron Sibarium (American Purpose).

