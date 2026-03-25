Wisdom of Crowds

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LGbrooklyn's avatar
LGbrooklyn
9h

Israel was founded as one of the many new states that came into existence with the fall of empires in the first half of the 20th century when, under the then-burgeoning notion of nationalism, people grabbed what they considered their ancestral territory and threw out or massacred others. This happened in horrendous manner in many parts of the world in the first half of the 20th century, and those states which managed to emerge in the wake of all of this were all born in sin ("sin" by the standards evoked in this article). For example, The Greeks and Armenian Christians, long indigenous to the Anatolian area, and massacred horribly by the Turks earlier in the 20th century, are wondering why their territory and many of their holy sites were taken over by Turks (who arrived in the area relatively recently to the indigenous population and threw over Constantinople in 1453 to make an empire--and event which goes unremarked upon in many circles, even as we deplore the Western takeover of the Americas in 1492). - (To date, Turkey refuses to acknowledge the Armenian Holocaust and is illegally occupying Cyprus). But all of this is by way of example. It does not exonerate Israel of any sins, but points out some of the complications involved in selectively assessing the history of the past century or so. 

All of the new states that emerged in the 20th century received legitimacy by way of the main method for new-state-legitimizing: international recognition (which would not have been a issue for recognizing France which came into existence long before the modern era and took its legitimacy, as did all pre-modern states, from "being there"--if they were able to ward off the continuous, normative colonialism and imperialism that characterized international relations throughout history).

As for going forward: Reconstituting Israel (or any other state) without any religious or national supremacism would have to be a principle applied to all denizens. In other words, in the Middle East there could be no more Arab, Turkish, or Muslim supremacism (as Arabs, Muslims, and Turks were never the only people in the area and, contrary to what they think, treated others in their midst by what would be considered today second-class citizenship--and that was on a good day when there weren't worse travesties going on). So, among other anti-supremacist moves, a new Middle East would have to see the restoration of the magnificent church Agha Sophia (now turned into a Turkish mosque) to its original owner which never disappeared: the Greek Orthodox church and the Temple Mount would have to be restored to its original owner which never disappeared: Jews. Unfortunately, the Arabs, Muslims and Turks of the area do not recognize their own heavy supremacism.

I say all this as a person who has been heavily critical of Israel, especially over the past few years, and a supporter of international law (for all its flaws). But international law is universalistic in spirit--and it would require everyone to do what they are demanding of Israel (they don't). I have also been in what could be called the "progressivist fold" politically for many years--but my fellow progressivists, who claim to loathe imperialism, colonialism and supremacism, are awfully selective about who and what they choose to get upset for. I support a more comprehensivist approach: holding everyone accountable equally.

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Sholom's avatar
Sholom
10h

People only talk about Israel's "Right to Exist" because people keep trying to make it not exist. The people who use the term most often are not making some philosophical point, they're arguing that Israel does in fact exist, and like every other state that exists, will not willingly do things to extinguish itself or cease doing what it takes to continue securing it's existence, and that this is morally just.

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