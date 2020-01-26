Episode 10: The Russians and Their Souls

Author and essayist Peter Pomerantsev and Karina Orlova of Echo of Moscow Radio join Shadi and Damir to talk about the Russian soul, imperialism, historical memory, opioids, and bad cocaine. (It’s a lot less depressing than it sounds!)

Reading List:

This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality, by Peter Pomerantsev

Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible: The Surreal Heart of the New Russia, by Peter Pomerantsev

Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets, by Svetlana Alexievich

“The Dying Russians” by Masha Gessen