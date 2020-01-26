Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Episode 10: The Russians and Their Souls
0:00
-1:05:55

Episode 10: The Russians and Their Souls

Wisdom of Crowds's avatar
Wisdom of Crowds
Jan 26, 2020

Author and essayist Peter Pomerantsev and Karina Orlova of Echo of Moscow Radio join Shadi and Damir to talk about the Russian soul, imperialism, historical memory, opioids, and bad cocaine. (It’s a lot less depressing than it sounds!)

Reading List:

This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality, by Peter Pomerantsev

Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible: The Surreal Heart of the New Russia, by Peter Pomerantsev

Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets, by Svetlana Alexievich

The Dying Russians” by Masha Gessen

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture