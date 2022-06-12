Jun 12, 2022 • 52M

The Rise and Fall of the Expert Class

Writer and philosopher Oliver Traldi joined us to discuss the nature of expertise and truth in a divided society.

 
This week we invited the author Oliver Traldi on the podcast to talk about the role of experts in society and how we assess different kinds of skill, talent, and truth. Oliver, a writing fellow at Heterodox Academy and a doctoral candidate in philosophy at the University of Notre Dame, is one of the most exciting young thinkers and writers around today—…

