Jun 24, 2022 • 48M
The Secrets and Sorrows of Gay Washington
Jamie Kirchick on the untold story of gays in the nation's capital, from the darkness of the Cold War to today's triumphs.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments
Jamie Kirchick joins us to discuss the triumph and sorrow of the gay experience in the nation's capitol. This is the story of The Secret City, Kirchick's genre-defining and panoramic history of the gay men and women who served in the halls of power, all the while in constant fear that they would lose their jobs and perhaps even their lives.
It got worse …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.