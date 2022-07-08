Jul 8, 2022 • 41M

Never Bet Against America

Is America's dysfunction actually key to what makes it great—or at least what makes it "better" than Norway or Denmark?

 
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
This week we sat down to debate America's greatness—or lack thereof. Somewhat to our surprise, we found a source of agreement between us: our belief in American exceptionalism, even if we have very different conceptions of the role of morality and "progress" in forging the American idea.

