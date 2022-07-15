Jul 15, 2022 • 51M
Is There Any Room For Compromise on Abortion?
Jane Coaston of the New York Times and Michael Wear, an evangelical who was Obama's faith outreach director, join us for a debate.
This week was a first for the podcast: we welcomed two guests, Michael Wear and Jane Coaston.
Michael is a rare fish, an Evangelical Christian and a Democratic political strategist who worked as President Obama's director of faith outreach in the 2012 campaign, going on to lead Evangelical outreach for the Obama White House's faith based initiative. An …
