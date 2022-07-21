Jul 21, 2022 • 58M
How To Change the World
Can individuals change entire political systems? And how much do ideas actually matter?
We return to a question that the Crowd has been chewing over for the last month or so: why do things– political systems, regimes, parties– change? Do ideas really change the world? And can individual actions really have any effect on larger systems?
Climate change, and whether we think world governments can mend their ways in time to avert the worst of t…
