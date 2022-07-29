Jul 29, 2022 • 54M
America the Restless
Is Europe really more advanced than America? Or is that just what some people want to believe?
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments
This week, we had writer Nick Burns on the podcast. Nick's recent essay, "Why Live in America?" prompted Shadi to write his Monday Note for July 4th. We delve into the ways America is different than Europe, for good and for ill. Size, geography, culture, dynamism—all these twist and disfigure many European imports when they land on our shores.
When educa…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.