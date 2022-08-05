Aug 5, 2022 • 57M
Decline Helps To Propel Us Forward
Walter Russell Mead joins us to discuss why America supports Israel—and what that tells us about ourselves.
We welcomed a truly important thinker onto the podcast this week. Walter Russell Mead joined us to discuss his latest book The Arc of a Covenant: The United States, Israel, and the Fate of the Jewish People.
Many critics of American foreign policy have long pointed to our long-standing relationship with Israel as proof of the power of the "Israel Lobby" …
