Trump and Fascism: A Conversation with Jason Stanley

The controversial Yale philosopher offers an alternative view of our dangerous moment.

 
This week's episode features one of Twitter's more controversial figures: Jason Stanley, a professor of philosophy at Yale and author of How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them. In true Wisdom of Crowds fashion, we wanted a more measured and wide-ranging exchange of views than Twitter could provide, so we invited Stanley onto the podcast to discu…

