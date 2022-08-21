Aug 21, 2022 • 54M
Trump and Fascism: A Conversation with Jason Stanley
The controversial Yale philosopher offers an alternative view of our dangerous moment.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
Episode details
Comments
This week's episode features one of Twitter's more controversial figures: Jason Stanley, a professor of philosophy at Yale and author of How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them. In true Wisdom of Crowds fashion, we wanted a more measured and wide-ranging exchange of views than Twitter could provide, so we invited Stanley onto the podcast to discu…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Wisdom of Crowds to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.