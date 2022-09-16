Sep 16, 2022 • 56M

The Problem With Dogs, Rights, and Monarchs

Shadi and Damir offer up one of their most distinctive episodes yet. Warning: Includes controversial claims about dogs.

 
This podcast came after a whirlwind few weeks for the Crowd—Damir returned from his odyssey through the Balkans, and Shadi was the recipient of several Twitter pile-ons. Oh, and the Queen died.

Before getting to all that, though, we ramble through a potpourri of other subjects. Damir gives relationship advice.  Shadi tells us why he's against pets and hi…

