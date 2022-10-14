Oct 14, 2022 • 47M
The Boys Aren't Alright
Richard Reeves shows just how badly men are struggling in the West. What is to be done?
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
American men are struggling across the board. Falling behind in school, rapidly shrinking as a share of students in higher education, overwhelmingly the victims of violent crime, males in the United States are increasingly alienated and disconnected from our economy and society. That's the argument of Richard Reeves, a scholar at the Brookings Instituti…
