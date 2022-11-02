Nov 2, 2022 • 51M

Will Twitter Go Insane?

Elon Musk is taking over Twitter. What will this mean for the website, and public discourse more broadly?

 
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
The Crowd is back to two members this week, as we sat down to talk about Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter and what, if anything, it means. One of Musk's first posts as the owner of Twitter was retweeting a conspiracy theory about the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband— is this a sign that Twitter will become more like Parler, or significantly…

