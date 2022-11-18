Nov 18, 2022 • 55M
Does the Voice of the People Even Exist?
Neither elites nor "the people" seem to hold coherent beliefs.
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
The Crowd returns triumphantly this week, for a rollicking conversation with one of Twitter's brightest and most iconoclastic personalities, Phillippe Lemoine. Phillippe writes the War on Science newsletter for the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology, and is also working on a book on the recent history of Russo-American foreign policy.
