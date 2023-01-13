Jan 13 • 55M

How to Get Normal Politics Back

Damon Linker argues that our democracy is in worse shape than Shadi thinks.

 
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
In recent months, Shadi has drawn a lot of online ire for saying that liberals were needlessly (and harmfully) catastrophizing ahead of the November midterms. We decided to talk to one of Shadi's smartest and most eloquent critics on this count—our friend Damon Linker, a former columnist at The Week and current author of the excellent Substack, Eyes on …

