With artificial intelligence threatening to take over our imaginations, Shadi and Damir this week decided to talk through some of the philosophical quandaries with none other than political philosopher and Wisdom of Crowdscontributing writer Samuel Kimbriel. The Crowd takes on ChatGPT, existential risk, "the simulation", navigating uncertainty and whether we can know what is real.

After a recent encounter with ChatGPT, Damir is impressed that AI is now well on its way to modeling language, an advancement he thinks could upend the elite publishing world. On the potential existential threat posed by AI, Shadi's faith leaves him less than panicked about technological doomsday. Meanwhile, Sam reminds us that humanity lives in a state of uncertainty subject to inquiry which can breed distrust with political institutions that insist they have it all figured out.

In the full version of the podcast (available for subscribers) Damir and Sam differ on whether ChatGPT is a new version of an old mechanism or whether it's something more sophisticated. Shadi asks whether such a technology can ever feel longing, wistfulness, and regret. How do we seek to understand human consciousness let alone that of artificial intelligence? A rich conversation ensues.

We’re also excited to roll out a new subscriber feature—video versions of the podcast. Enjoy!

Required Reading:

"You’re Better Off Not Knowing," by Shadi Hamid (The Atlantic).

"ChatGPT and Me," by Damir Marusic. (Wisdom of Crowds).

"Why I Am Not (As Much Of) A Doomer (As Some People)," by Scott Alexander (Substack).

A very politically incorrect tweet about ChatGPT and Joe Biden.

Share