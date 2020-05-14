Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom of Crowds
Wisdom of Crowds
Episode 15: Trump Versus Coronavirus and the Elites
0:00
-1:01:05

Episode 15: Trump Versus Coronavirus and the Elites

Wisdom of Crowds's avatar
Wisdom of Crowds
May 14, 2020

The Atlantic Council's Benjamin Haddad joins Shadi and Damir to talk social distancing, the coronavirus response on both sides of the Atlantic, and how elites' ever more fervent love of experts could lead them to political disaster.

Reading List:

Le paradis perdu: L'Amérique de Trump et la fin des illusions européennes, by Benjamin Haddad (Grasset)

"The Coronavirus Killed the Revolution," by Shadi Hamid (The Atlantic)

"Social Distancing Isn't Going To End Soon. So How Do We Live With It?" by Gaby Hinsliff (The Guardian)

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wisdom of Crowds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture