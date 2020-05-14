Episode 15: Trump Versus Coronavirus and the Elites

The Atlantic Council's Benjamin Haddad joins Shadi and Damir to talk social distancing, the coronavirus response on both sides of the Atlantic, and how elites' ever more fervent love of experts could lead them to political disaster.

Reading List:

Le paradis perdu: L'Amérique de Trump et la fin des illusions européennes, by Benjamin Haddad (Grasset)

"The Coronavirus Killed the Revolution," by Shadi Hamid (The Atlantic)

"Social Distancing Isn't Going To End Soon. So How Do We Live With It?" by Gaby Hinsliff (The Guardian)