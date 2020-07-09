Wisdom of Crowds

Episode 24: Can Religion Heal Our Racial Divides?
Episode 24: Can Religion Heal Our Racial Divides?

Jul 09, 2020

Shadi and Damir sit down their friend Robert Nicholson, Founder and Executive Director of the Philos Project (and one of the small handful of people who witnessed the birth of the idea for this podcast with his own eyes). Recently back from a trip to Minneapolis, Robert discusses facing up to our deep national dysfunctions as someone who has worked abroad, and how religion might end up being the best bridge we have across our gaping racial divides.

