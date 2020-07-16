Jul 16, 2020 • 56M
Episode 25: Arguing the One-State Solution
Agreement is nice. Disagreement is better.
joins Shadi and Damir to discuss his recent essays for Jewish Currents and the New York Times, in which he argues that with the two-state solution a dead letter in solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the only possible path forward is making a case for a bi-national state. Is this a tactical maneuver to expand the Overton Window to unblock the status quo? A desperate attempt to prevent Israel from considering worse solutions? Or a moral case energized by the ascendance of the social justice movement? (And what does it have to do with cancel culture?).
Reading List:
"Yavne: A Jewish Case for Equality in Israel-Palestine," Peter Beinart (Jewish Currents)
"I No Longer Believe in a Jewish State," Peter Beinart (NYT)