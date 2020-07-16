Episode 25: Arguing the One-State Solution

joins Shadi and Damir to discuss his recent essays for

, in which he argues that with the two-state solution a dead letter in solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the only possible path forward is making a case for a bi-national state. Is this a tactical maneuver to expand the Overton Window to unblock the status quo? A desperate attempt to prevent Israel from considering worse solutions? Or a moral case energized by the ascendance of the social justice movement? (And what does it have to do with cancel culture?).

Reading List:

"Yavne: A Jewish Case for Equality in Israel-Palestine," Peter Beinart (Jewish Currents)

"I No Longer Believe in a Jewish State," Peter Beinart (NYT)